Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWT stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.05.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

