Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,575 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Barclays were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Barclays by 4,733.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE BCS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.