Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $121.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,310 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.