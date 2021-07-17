Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Maximus by 51.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Maximus by 52.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

