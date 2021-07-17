Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.44 Million in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 162,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT MTA opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

