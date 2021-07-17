Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 135.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 355,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.97. 450,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,030. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

