Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.