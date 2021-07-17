Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,878 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 751,406 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

