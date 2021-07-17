Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FXA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 723.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA FXA opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.