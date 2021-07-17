Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.30.

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

