Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 32.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 59.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,365,000 after purchasing an additional 153,493 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

