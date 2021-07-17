Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Barclays

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$26.47 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.