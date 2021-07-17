Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$17.25

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$17.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SUUIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.