Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Superior Plus traded as high as C$15.81 and last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 109509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.26.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

