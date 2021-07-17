Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.24 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

