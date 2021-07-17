Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $36,018,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $347,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.