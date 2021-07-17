Suzuki Motor Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Suzuki Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $129.03 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.79.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

