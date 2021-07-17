Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Rating Increased to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVCBF. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, April 16th. Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

SVCBF opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

