Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

SWMAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,850. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.