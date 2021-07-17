Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,631 shares of company stock worth $739,815. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.