Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYNA. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Synaptics stock opened at $144.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $160.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,631 shares of company stock valued at $739,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

