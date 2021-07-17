Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYBX. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jonestrading started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price objective on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of SYBX opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

