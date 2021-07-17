Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Lessened by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $23,186,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $71.58 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

