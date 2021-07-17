T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.41 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

