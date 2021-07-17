TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.47 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 448.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 717,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 74,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,716,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

