Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLOFF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 162,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,649. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Talon Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

