TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

