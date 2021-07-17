Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Insider Sells $3,662,763.30 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) insider Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30.

Stephen K. M.D. Klasko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20.

NYSE TFX traded up $14.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.54.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,923,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

