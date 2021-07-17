Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $67.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

