Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 236.30 ($3.09). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 232.95 ($3.04), with a volume of 11,212,785 shares.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.
About Tesco (LON:TSCO)
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.