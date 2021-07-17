Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 236.30 ($3.09). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 232.95 ($3.04), with a volume of 11,212,785 shares.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Tesco alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,990.59). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 44,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Insiders have bought a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $14,730,662 in the last ninety days.

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.