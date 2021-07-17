Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Mark S. Bamford Sells 10,538 Shares

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Mark S. Bamford sold 10,538 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $668,214.58.

TXT traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,330. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Textron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Textron by 86.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,065,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

