The Allstate Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

The Allstate has raised its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

The Allstate stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

