The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 540,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,266,859 shares.The stock last traded at $49.49 and had previously closed at $48.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.