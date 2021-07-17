The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of The Chemours worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $123,677,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $56,720,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 568,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $8,575,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

