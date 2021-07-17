The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $795.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 166,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,847.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The GEO Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The GEO Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

