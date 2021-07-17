The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

NYSE LEVI opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.40. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 63,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $1,851,706.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,706.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $157,933.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 716,900 shares of company stock worth $22,110,177. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

