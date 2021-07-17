The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 49,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,842,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $23,200,160.00. Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 82,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,322,368.00.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

