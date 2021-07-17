The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Director Sells $50,304.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 341,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,122. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.