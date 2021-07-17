The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $511,044.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $511,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $387,807.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65.

LOVE opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.34 million, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.38. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

