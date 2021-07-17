The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $7,603,750.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $7,603,750.00.

David S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $344.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

