The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on RMR. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of RMR opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.