The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after buying an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

NYSE TD opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.