The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 6,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $971,700.00.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $931,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

