Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.48

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.48 and traded as low as C$4.30. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 34,952 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$420.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

