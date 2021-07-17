Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 748.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $519.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.71 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

