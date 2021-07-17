Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.35.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,564,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 72,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.