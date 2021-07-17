Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$135.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

TRI opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 49.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

