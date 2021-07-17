Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $140.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

