Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 258.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,319 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after buying an additional 244,539 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.26. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

