Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,085 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

NYSE USB opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

